Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Kazakh student in S. Korea first to cast vote in parliamentary elections

    10 January 2021, 07:20

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM – Adelina Alpamys has become the first citizen of Kazakhstan to vote in the parliamentary elections in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, Kazinform reports.

    According to the ministry, the polling stations at the Kazakh embassies in Japan and the Republic of Korea were the first to open their doors.

    The polling stations number 261 in Tokyo and number 258 in Seoul kicked off their work at 7:00 am local time.

    Recall that the parliamentary elections to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, has kicked off across Kazakhstan earlier this morning. Five political parties are vying for seats in the lower chamber.

    The national of Kazakhstan like Adelina who studies at the Korea University can be first to cast their vote in the parliamentary elections.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region