Kazakh student in S. Korea first to cast vote in parliamentary elections

Kudrenok Tatyana
10 January 2021, 07:20
SEOUL. KAZINFORM – Adelina Alpamys has become the first citizen of Kazakhstan to vote in the parliamentary elections in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, Kazinform reports.

According to the ministry, the polling stations at the Kazakh embassies in Japan and the Republic of Korea were the first to open their doors.

The polling stations number 261 in Tokyo and number 258 in Seoul kicked off their work at 7:00 am local time.

Recall that the parliamentary elections to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, has kicked off across Kazakhstan earlier this morning. Five political parties are vying for seats in the lower chamber.

The national of Kazakhstan like Adelina who studies at the Korea University can be first to cast their vote in the parliamentary elections.

