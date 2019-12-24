Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh student hit and killed in Canada

Alzhanova Raushan
24 December 2019, 20:28
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan is finding out the details of a fatal traffic accident which took place in Toronto (Canada), Kazinform correspondent reports.

«According to Toronto City Police, on December 22 a driver of a vehicle lost steering control and hit three students who were walking along a sidewalk in the Scarborough area of ​​Toronto. Two students have died, one is in critical condition. One of the deceased students was the national of Kazakhstan. He was a student of the Centennial College. The issue is under control,» said Aybek Smadiyarov, official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the consulate keeps in touch with the relatives of the deceased and the local police.

