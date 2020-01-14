Go to the main site
    Kazakh student grabs gold at Int’l Zhautykov Olympiad

    14 January 2020, 15:50

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM For the third consecutive year Diyar Tulenov of Pavlodar city wins the gold medal at the International Zhautykov Olympiad.

    He was the best with the highest scores out of 170 students taking part in it.

    The XVI edition of the Olympiad in mathematics, physics and computer studies was held in Almaty.

    It brought together 84 teams from 21 countries, namely, from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Denmark, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Norway, the UAE, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Sweden. It is one of the largest international educational competitions.

    Diyar currently ranks among the top eight strongest physicists of the country. Thanks to his achievements he has already been invited to study at the Higher School of Economics of Russia, Nazarbayev University and Kazakhstan-British Technical University.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

