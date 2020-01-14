Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Kazakh student grabs gold at Int’l Zhautykov Olympiad

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 January 2020, 15:50
Kazakh student grabs gold at Int’l Zhautykov Olympiad

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM For the third consecutive year Diyar Tulenov of Pavlodar city wins the gold medal at the International Zhautykov Olympiad.

He was the best with the highest scores out of 170 students taking part in it.

The XVI edition of the Olympiad in mathematics, physics and computer studies was held in Almaty.

It brought together 84 teams from 21 countries, namely, from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Denmark, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Norway, the UAE, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Sweden. It is one of the largest international educational competitions.

Diyar currently ranks among the top eight strongest physicists of the country. Thanks to his achievements he has already been invited to study at the Higher School of Economics of Russia, Nazarbayev University and Kazakhstan-British Technical University.


Photo: pavlodarnews.kz
Pavlodar region   Elections  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events