Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh student dies in Seoul stampede

30 October 2022, 13:55
SEOUL, KAZINFORM A student from Kazakhstan died in the Halloween stampede in Seoul, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

«According to the information provided by the operational headquarters and police department of Seoul, there is a female student from Kazakhstan among those killed in the deadly stampede in Seoul’s Itaewon district. The student, born 1996, is a native of Aktobe region. She studied at one of Korean universities,» the Ministry informed via Telegram.

The diplomats are in a constant communication with the student’s family, and provide all required assistance in paperwork and transportation of the body.

As reported , at least 151 people have been killed and 82 others injured in a deadly stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district as huge crowds of partygoers, many in their late teens and 20s, converged in the entertainment district for late-night Halloween celebrations

The Consular Section of the Kazakh Embassy in the Republic of Korea switched to a 24-hour work. An operational headquarters has been established, which is in constant communication with the Korean authorities. The diplomats are calling around the Kazakh nationals registered at the Consular Section.

Emergency contacts of the operational headquarters at the Consular Section:

Phone number: +82 2 379 9714, +82 2 394-9716;

Mobile: +82 10 6682 2992, +82 10 6542 7771;

Email: seoul@mfa.kz;

Address: 53 Jangmun-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, 140-809 서울시 용산구 장문로 53, 140-809.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr


