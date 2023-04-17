Go to the main site
    Kazakh student develops device that not let driver fall asleep at wheels

    17 April 2023, 09:45

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM 11th grader from Kokshetau city Asylkahn Kali and his team developed a device that will not let a driver fall asleep at the wheels and monitor the driver’s behavior. The device won the first place at the NURIS Hardware Challenge 2.0, the contest of startup projects, Kazinform reports.

    Besides, the Kokshetau students won two more awards at the national contest of scientific projects on general educational subjects. Asanali Karim won the first place at the Environmental and Human Health Protection section for his Saq sapar project, while Asylkhan Kali secured the first place for his Aq Zhol project in the Computer Science.

    The jury decided to grant them the right to represent Kazakhstan at the Regeneron ISEF-2023, the world's largest pre-college STEM competition to be held in the U.S.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

