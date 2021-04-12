Kazakh student attends NASA Internship

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 16-year-old Yerasyl Tauekel of Nur-Sultan participated in the NASA Internship. He studies at the Nazarbayev Intellectual School, the official website of the city administration reads.

This year the two-week internship was held online. Its main objective was to develop a mission to retrieve material from asteroids. The participants were divided into teams. The team of Yerasyl consisted of school students from India, Australia and New Zealnd. They attended 2-3 lectures every day covering various themes ranging from crew health issues to new aerospace materials and structures. Lectures were delivered by NASA scientists, engineers, researchers.

Notably, Yerasyl had a chance to get acquainted with American astronauts Bill MacArthur, Sunita Williams and Michael Baker.