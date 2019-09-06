Kazakh steppe melodies brought to Scotland

ABERDEEN-NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Atyrau Music College at the Dina Nurpeissova Folk Music Academy performed a ‘Melodies of the Great Steppe’ concert for the Scottish public. The concert was held at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen with the support of the Akimat of the Atyrau Region and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK.

The concert aimed to bring Kazakh musical culture to Scotland as part of the Rukhani Janhgyru (Modernisation of Kazakhstan’s Identity) and the Seven Facets of the Great Steppe programs, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

The concert, performed by the students’ folk instrumental orchestra, the chamber choir and the Zhetygen (Kazakh traditional instrument) ensemble, was positively received by the Scottish audience. The guests included Aberdeen’s local leadership and public, including the Deputy Lieutenant of Aberdeen Audrey Walker, members of the World Energy Cities Partnership (WECP), foreign delegations who arrived in Aberdeen to participate in the Offshore Europe 2019 major oil and gas exhibition, as well as the Kazakh diaspora in Scotland.

The Halyktyk folk instrumental orchestra led by Bolat Doldashov performed works by famous Kazakh folk composers, including ‘Saryarka’ and ‘Adai’ by Kurmangazy, ‘Mereke’ by Seilkhan Kusaiynov, ‘Assem Konyr’ by Dina Nurpeissova, as well as pieces by composers from near and far abroad.

The chamber choir and its artistic director Aibol Baimukatov presented works by composers from around the world, including ‘Aittym Salem Kalamkas’ by the legendary Kazakh writer and poet Abai Kunanbaev, ‘Shut De Do’ by Randy Stonehill and ‘O Sifuni Mungu’ by Marty McCall.

The Zhetygen ensemble has long been famous for its Kazakh folk music performances. The ensemble has previously performed at the MuTh concert hall in Vienna, the Cimarosa theatre in Aversa, as well as in Frankfurt and Berlin.

The concert took place as part of the visit by the delegation of the Atyrau Region, headed by Deputy Akim of the Atyrau Region Alibek Nautiyev.



