Kazakh State Counselor Karin takes part in 5th Republican Forum of Imams

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin took part in the 5th Republican Forum of Imams ‘Imam – izgi kogam zharshysy,’ where he read out the congratulatory letter of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

«Special attention should be paid to the spiritual sphere, if we seek to improve the nation. The Muftiate actively takes part in such a responsible and important work of the country. Our imams work on increasing the religious literacy of the citizens, are responsible for moral upbringing of the upcoming generation, and protecting it from alien movements,» reads the Kazakh Head of State’s congratulatory letter.

Karin talked about the importance of religion and traditions in the society at the Forum.

While noting that the strengthening of unity and cohesion of the people is an important mission, the Kazakh State Counselor called on all the religious officials to join in a common task.