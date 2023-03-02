Kazakh State Counselor Karin, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova meet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin held a meeting with Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting focused on the cooperation of the two countries in the area of culture and art.

During the meeting, Karin stressed the importance of interaction between the two countries.

For her part, Lyubimova spoke about the plans to further promote cooperation with Kazakhstani counterparts.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue bilateral dialogue in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.