Kazakh State Counselor Karin meets with reps of foreign mass media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin met with foreign journalists arrived to cover the upcoming elections to the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats of all levels at the Central Communication service, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Attending the meeting were representatives of 43 foreign media outlets from 37 countries of Europe, Asia, North Africa, and the CIS.

During the briefing, Karin said that the conditions for holding the parliamentary elections were laid down exactly a year ago when the President presented the comprehensive program of reforms in his state-of-the-nation address.

The State Counselor pointed out that the ongoing political reforms affected the electoral system and process creating conditions for party competition and greater civil activity.

«The upcoming elections are to complete the systemic transformation of state institutions as part of the presidential reform program and enable to transit to a brand new model of state and political structure,» said Karin.

Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin answered a number of questions regarding the ongoing internal political processes in the country.