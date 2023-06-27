Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh State Counselor Karin meets heads of party factions of Majilis

    27 June 2023, 17:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin held a meeting with the heads of the six factions of the political parties in the Majilis of Parliament, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Attending the meeting were head of the Amanat party faction Yelnur Beissenbayev, head of the Auyl party faction Anas Bakkozhayev, head of the Republica party faction Aidarbek Khodzhanazarov, head of the Ak zhol party faction Azat Peruashyev, head of the People’s Party faction Magerram Magerramov, and head of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party faction Askhat Rakhimzhanov.

    The meeting’s participatns discussed ways to realize the iniatives and tasks given by the Head of State at the second session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Meeting) in Turkestan.

    The Kazakh State Counselor noted that the practical implementation of the new presidential initiatives needs legislative backing, and active support from the deputy corps in general.

    For their part, the heads of the parliamentary factions expressed their proposals to promote the new national agenda.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Majilis Political parties Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev talks with Acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte over phone
    UN launches campaign to reaffirm SDG commitments
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Main library of Spain replenished with works of Kazakh literature
    3 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    4 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk