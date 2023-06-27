Kazakh State Counselor Karin meets heads of party factions of Majilis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin held a meeting with the heads of the six factions of the political parties in the Majilis of Parliament, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Attending the meeting were head of the Amanat party faction Yelnur Beissenbayev, head of the Auyl party faction Anas Bakkozhayev, head of the Republica party faction Aidarbek Khodzhanazarov, head of the Ak zhol party faction Azat Peruashyev, head of the People’s Party faction Magerram Magerramov, and head of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party faction Askhat Rakhimzhanov.

The meeting’s participatns discussed ways to realize the iniatives and tasks given by the Head of State at the second session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Meeting) in Turkestan.

The Kazakh State Counselor noted that the practical implementation of the new presidential initiatives needs legislative backing, and active support from the deputy corps in general.

For their part, the heads of the parliamentary factions expressed their proposals to promote the new national agenda.