    Kazakh State Counselor Karin holds meeting with state analytical institutions’ heads

    3 July 2023, 18:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin held a meeting with the heads of the governmental analytical institutions, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Addressing the second session of the Ulttyq Qurultay, the Kazakh Head of State gave an instruction to provide quality expert and analytical support of the state policy.

    In this regard, Karin underscored that the key task of the analytical institutions is to conduct comprehensive research for government bodies. He also noted the importance of promotion of interaction and exchange of analytical materials between research institutes and centers.

    Following the meeting, the recommendations were made to increase the efficiency of expert and analytical support of state policy.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

