    Kazakh State Counselor holds Citizenship Commission sitting

    16 May 2023, 16:51

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM State Counselor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin held a meeting of the Citizenship Commission under the Kazakh President, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Those present focused on citizenship issues, as well as applications for Kazakhstan’s citizenship and withdrawal from citizenship.

    Following the meeting, the proposals on the conferment of Kazakhstan’s citizenship and recommendations for granting a motion on withdrawal from Kazakhstan’s citizenship will be submitted for the consideration of the Head of State.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

