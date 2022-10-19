Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin takes part in KazISS Expert Forum
19 October 2022, 20:13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin addressed the Expert Forum «Political Transformation of Kazakhstan: Trends and Prospects» held by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Attending the event were the leading political scholars and experts in social science, reps of the academic community, as well as university teachers.

In his speech, Karin highlighted that the current election process comes from the logic of the constitutional reform adopted during the republican referendum this June.

The State Counsellor spoke in detail about the current political situation, stressing the importance of the upcoming election to launch political reforms by rebooting all key state institutions.

According to him, the political reforms are to result in the formation of new principles of interaction between public institutions ensuring optimal balance between the power branches. A stable system of public institutions as follows Strong President – Influential Parliament – Accountable Government is to be formed.


