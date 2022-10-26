Go to the main site
    Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin, Kyrgyz State Secretary Suyunbek Kasmambetov meet

    26 October 2022, 21:08

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin held a meeting with Kyrgyz State Secretary Suyunbek Kasmambetov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The meeting discussed the issues of further development of cultural and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and the expansion of mutual cooperation in these areas.

    Karin noted that in the past few years the countries have been jointly realizing many cultural and scientific projects, demonstrating the special character of Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations and Kazakhstan’s intention to enhance the strategic partnership with Kyrgyzstan.

    In addition, the Kazakh State Counsellor spoke particularly about the content of the constitutional reforms, the results of the republican referendum, and the importance of the upcoming elections.

    In his return, Kasmambetov noted that Kyrgyzstan commends the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan.


