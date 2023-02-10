Go to the main site
    Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin chairs Youth Policy Council meeting

    10 February 2023, 20:16

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A visiting meeting of the Youth Policy Council under the Kazakh President took place under the chairmanship of Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The meeting saw the presentation of the draft Youth Policy Concept developed upon the Head of State's instruction with the active participation of the Council members.

    The main provisions of the national report 'The Youth of Kazakhstan' were also discussed during the meeting. In particular, the current demands, interests, and value orientations were debated.

    During the meeting, Karin noted that the policy for involving young people in decision-making demonstrates effectiveness. As of today, several members of the Council have been included in electoral lists of different parties to run in the elections in single-mandate districts for the Majilis of parliament.

    Following the meeting, the Kazakh State Counsellor urged the Council members to continue actively participating and promoting the current youth agenda so as to effectively promote the potential of the Kazakhstani youth.

