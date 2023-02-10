Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin chairs Youth Policy Council meeting

10 February 2023, 20:16
Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin chairs Youth Policy Council meeting

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A visiting meeting of the Youth Policy Council under the Kazakh President took place under the chairmanship of Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting saw the presentation of the draft Youth Policy Concept developed upon the Head of State's instruction with the active participation of the Council members.

The main provisions of the national report 'The Youth of Kazakhstan' were also discussed during the meeting. In particular, the current demands, interests, and value orientations were debated.

During the meeting, Karin noted that the policy for involving young people in decision-making demonstrates effectiveness. As of today, several members of the Council have been included in electoral lists of different parties to run in the elections in single-mandate districts for the Majilis of parliament.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh State Counsellor urged the Council members to continue actively participating and promoting the current youth agenda so as to effectively promote the potential of the Kazakhstani youth.

Photo: akorda.kz


Related news
Aktobe region registers 702 candidates for deputies
British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan
2 candidates excluded from party list of Respublica Party
Теги:
Read also
Crop acreage in Kazakhstan to exceed 23 mln ha in 2023
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
90 more tested positive for COVID last day
Kazakhstani Rybakina to play vs World No.6 in Dubai
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan drops out of singles tennis tournament in Dubai
Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan victorious in Monterrey Challenger 2023 qualifying final
Kazakhstan to vie in women's aerials final at Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships
Kazakh PM Smailov, Supreme Council for Reforms Deputy Chair Suma Chakrabarti hold meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News