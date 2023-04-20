Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption

    20 April 2023, 21:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin chaired a meeting of the Commission on the Fight against Corruption under the President of Kazakhstan today, discussing the implementation of the Comprehensive plan for countering the shadow economy for 2021-23, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, reports were made by the senior officials of the Agency for Financial Monitoring, Finance, and Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministries, informing about the measures taken to carry out the comprehensive plan.

    Karin noted that reducing the level of shadow economy is key to transitioning to a real market economy aimed at ensuring the needs of citizens. This is the task set by the Head of State during the expanded meeting on social and economic development of the country.

    The Kazakh State Counsellor also stressed the importance of proper implementation of the set measures, achieving key indicators, ensuring a real effect of the ongoing work on the state of shadow economy, as well as the need to identify other spheres vulnerable to shadow risks.

    Following the meeting, concrete recommendations were elaborated as well as a number of instructions were given by State Counsellor Karin.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Combating corruption Kazakhstan Ministry of Finance
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Brazil suspends restrictions on foreigners buying real estate
    Consumer and business confidence rises in April in Italy
    Kostanay to implement 10 investment projects this year
    Number of SMEs rises by 36.6% in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events