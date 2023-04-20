Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin chaired a meeting of the Commission on the Fight against Corruption under the President of Kazakhstan today, discussing the implementation of the Comprehensive plan for countering the shadow economy for 2021-23, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, reports were made by the senior officials of the Agency for Financial Monitoring, Finance, and Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministries, informing about the measures taken to carry out the comprehensive plan.

Karin noted that reducing the level of shadow economy is key to transitioning to a real market economy aimed at ensuring the needs of citizens. This is the task set by the Head of State during the expanded meeting on social and economic development of the country.

The Kazakh State Counsellor also stressed the importance of proper implementation of the set measures, achieving key indicators, ensuring a real effect of the ongoing work on the state of shadow economy, as well as the need to identify other spheres vulnerable to shadow risks.

Following the meeting, concrete recommendations were elaborated as well as a number of instructions were given by State Counsellor Karin.