    Kazakh State Advisor meets with Turksoy Secretary-General Sultan Raev

    28 June 2022, 20:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - State Advisor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin received the Secretary-General of the Turksoy International Organization Sultan Raev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The meeting focused on the issues of further promotion of cultural and humanitarian ties between the Turkic-speaking countries.

    Karin told about the ongoing work in the cultural and humanitarian field. He spoke in detail of the events held this year as part of the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov and 125th anniversary of Mukhtar Auezov.

    The State Advisor highlighted the importance to celebrate the anniversaries of eminent figures.

    For his part, Sultan Raev said that within Turksoy the plan for the observance of the anniversaries of Akhmet Baitursynov and Mukhtar Auezov on which the work is underway is in place. In addition, the commemorative signs named after Akhmet Baitursynov and Mukhtar Auezov to celebrate scholars and researchers from different countries were issued.

    Following the meeting, the interlocutors agreed on the holding of a joint large-scale event dated to the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov's birth at the end of the year.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Culture Events Turkic speaking states Kazakhstan
