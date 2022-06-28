Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Kazakh State Advisor meets with Turksoy Secretary-General Sultan Raev

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 June 2022, 20:14
Kazakh State Advisor meets with Turksoy Secretary-General Sultan Raev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - State Advisor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin received the Secretary-General of the Turksoy International Organization Sultan Raev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting focused on the issues of further promotion of cultural and humanitarian ties between the Turkic-speaking countries.

Karin told about the ongoing work in the cultural and humanitarian field. He spoke in detail of the events held this year as part of the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov and 125th anniversary of Mukhtar Auezov.

The State Advisor highlighted the importance to celebrate the anniversaries of eminent figures.

For his part, Sultan Raev said that within Turksoy the plan for the observance of the anniversaries of Akhmet Baitursynov and Mukhtar Auezov on which the work is underway is in place. In addition, the commemorative signs named after Akhmet Baitursynov and Mukhtar Auezov to celebrate scholars and researchers from different countries were issued.

Following the meeting, the interlocutors agreed on the holding of a joint large-scale event dated to the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov's birth at the end of the year.


Culture   Events   Turkic speaking states    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region