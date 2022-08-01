Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh State Advisor Karin, Int'l Turkic Academy President Kydyrali meet
1 August 2022 20:34

Kazakh State Advisor Karin, Int'l Turkic Academy President Kydyrali meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh State Advisor Yerlan Karin and President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali held a meeting to discuss the importance of developing cultural and humanitarian ties between the Turkic-speaking states and outline priority areas in education and science of the country, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, Karin focused on the key initiatives of the Head of State in the spiritual field, culture, education, and science announced in his speeches at the National Academy of Sciences and Ulttyq Qurultay (Congress).

For his part, Kydyrali spoke of the work of the Academy in education and science, including the events held by the organization as part of the 175th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov and the 125th anniversary of Mukhtar Auezov. He also told about the ongoing archeological excavations and expeditions in Mongolia that were halted during the pandemic.

This year marks 30 years since the establishment of cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries. In this regard, the Academy President shared his vision on the expansion of interaction of the brotherly countries as well as made a proposal to celebrate this significant date.



Related news
Afghanistan is a bridge between Central and South Asia - Kazakh president's special envoy
COVID-19 kills 41 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Kazakh, Georgian FMs hold talks in Nur-Sultan
Read also
4,500-year-old mud-brick building remains uncovered in Egypt
Kazakhstan pockets 2 bronze at International Linguistics Olympiad
Elementary school entry age to be lowered to five in S Korea
US researchers find possible universal monoclonal antibody coronavirus treatment
13,820 secondary school places set to be created in Almaty by yearend
Cholpon-Ata hosts 24th meeting of Conference of Special Services of Turkic States
Kazakhstan to raise university teachers’ salaries from Sep 2022
Atyrau to build boarding school for children gifted in sport
Popular
1 Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on weather alert
2 Kazakh yurt unveiled in Baku
3 Damage worth KZT 343 mln paid to those affected by January events
4 Kazakh boxers’ positions in WBA’s updated ranking announced
5 Pope Francis to pay state visit to Kazakhstan

News

Archive