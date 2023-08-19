Kazakh State Academic Korean Theater tours South Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM The theatrical performance «40 Days of Miracles» was shown in the main concert hall of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea by the Republican State Academic Korean Theater of Musical Comedy of Kazakhstan, which is on tour in South Korea.

In total, more than 500 spectators attended the event, including the Chairman of the Korea-Kazakhstan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Woo Won Shik, deputies, politicians, the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea, cultural and art figures, businessmen, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

While delivering a congratulatory remark, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, noted that the State Academic Korean Theater is the only state Korean theater in the world located outside the Korean Peninsula, which celebrated its 90th-anniversary last year. He also added that ethnic Koreans are an integral part of modern Kazakh society and contribute to the development of the country.

After the solemn part of the event, the creative team of the theater, together with the South Korean production director Kang Tae Sik, presented to the audience the performance «40 Days of Miracles», which tells the story of the deportation of Koreans to Kazakhstan as well as a goodwill gesture of the Kazakh people, who showed kindness and hospitality toward new settlers.