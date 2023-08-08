Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh sports ministry to check all football pitches in the country

    8 August 2023, 13:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov revealed the ministry’s plan to check all football pitches across Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While talking to journalists on the sidelines of the Government’s meeting on Tuesday, Minister Oralov reminded that a 7-year concept drafted to develop sport in Kazakhstan is in place and in line with that concept the ministry is taking stock of sports facilities across the country.

    According to Oralov, there are a total of 43,000 sports facilities in Kazakhstan. The ministry is taking stock of those facilities in two regions in a pilot mode.

    «By yearend we are planning to check all football pitches in our country,» he said.

    Recall that a 10-year-old boy died in Astana this week after he was pinned to the ground by a falling goalpost. The tragic accident happened on a football pitch of a secondary school.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan
    Kazakh, Kyrgyz armed forces hold joint exercises
    Nurlan Nogayev reports to President on Mangistau region's socio-economic development
    UAE kicks off JJIF World Championship YOUTH 2023 campaign in Astana with 8 medals in under-16 division
    Popular
    1 Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu meets Chairman of U.S. Senate Committee Gary Peters
    2 Kazakhstan and Argentina strengthen bilateral cooperation
    3 Azerbaijani oil prices decrease
    4 Kazakh President congratulates President of Ukraine on Independence Day
    5 Prigozhin listed as passenger of plane crashed in Russia’s Tver region — aviation agency