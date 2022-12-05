Go to the main site
    Kazakh speed skaters scoop 3 more medals at Four Continents Championships in Quebec

    5 December 2022, 13:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national speed skating team collected three more medals at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships in Quebec City, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Nadezhda Morozova of Kazakhstan clinched gold in the 1,500m race surpassing another Kazakhstani Ekaterina Aidova who was the second to cross the finish line. Aidova settled for silver.

    Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Morozov finished second in the Men’s 1,500m race taking home silver.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Vitaliy Shchigolev and Nadezhda Morozova won gold and silver in the Men’s 5,000m race and Women’s 3,000m race, accordingly.


