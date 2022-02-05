Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh speed skaters participate in Mixed Team Relay event in Beijing

    5 February 2022, 20:15

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s team left the Mixed Team Relay event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing empty-handed, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The team consisting of Yana Khan, Olga Tikhonova, Abzal Azhgaliyev and Denis Nikisha clocked the distance in 2:43.004 in the Mixed Team Relay Quarterfinal 2. Dutch and Canadian teams were stronger than the Kazakh squad, however, all three teams qualified and advanced further.

    Later on the Kazakh team participated in the Mixed Team Relay Final B, covered the distance in 2:44.148 and was placed 5th overall.

    China hauled gold by clocking the distance in 2:37.348. Finished second and taking home silver was the Italian team (2:37.364) Hungary settled for bronze (2:40.900).

    The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.

    Recall that Dmitriy Reikherd is one of 34 athletes who will represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    4 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    5 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties