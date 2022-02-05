Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh speed skaters participate in Mixed Team Relay event in Beijing

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 February 2022, 20:15
BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s team left the Mixed Team Relay event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing empty-handed, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The team consisting of Yana Khan, Olga Tikhonova, Abzal Azhgaliyev and Denis Nikisha clocked the distance in 2:43.004 in the Mixed Team Relay Quarterfinal 2. Dutch and Canadian teams were stronger than the Kazakh squad, however, all three teams qualified and advanced further.

Later on the Kazakh team participated in the Mixed Team Relay Final B, covered the distance in 2:44.148 and was placed 5th overall.

China hauled gold by clocking the distance in 2:37.348. Finished second and taking home silver was the Italian team (2:37.364) Hungary settled for bronze (2:40.900).

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.

Recall that Dmitriy Reikherd is one of 34 athletes who will represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.


