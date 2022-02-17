Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh speed skaters compete in Women’s 1000m in Beijing

    17 February 2022, 16:41

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani speed skaters Nadezhda Morozova and Yekaterina Aidova took part in the Women’s 1000m race at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Nadezhda Morozova and Yekaterina Aidova clocked the 1000m distance in 1:15.69 and 1:16.70, respectively. These results were not enough to vie for Olympic medals.

    Japanese Miho Takagi collected gold by covering the distance in 1:13.19 and setting the Olympic record. Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands and American Brittany Bowe settled for silver and bronze, accordingly.

    Presently, Norway tops the overall medal tally of the 2022 Beijing Olympic with 13 gold, 7 silver and 8 bronze medals. Ranked second is Germany with 10 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze medals. The U.S. team rounds out the top 3 with 8 gold, 8 silver and 4 bronze medals.

    The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20. In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    4 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    5 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties