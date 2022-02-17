Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh speed skaters compete in Women’s 1000m in Beijing

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 February 2022, 16:41
BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani speed skaters Nadezhda Morozova and Yekaterina Aidova took part in the Women’s 1000m race at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nadezhda Morozova and Yekaterina Aidova clocked the 1000m distance in 1:15.69 and 1:16.70, respectively. These results were not enough to vie for Olympic medals.

Japanese Miho Takagi collected gold by covering the distance in 1:13.19 and setting the Olympic record. Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands and American Brittany Bowe settled for silver and bronze, accordingly.

Presently, Norway tops the overall medal tally of the 2022 Beijing Olympic with 13 gold, 7 silver and 8 bronze medals. Ranked second is Germany with 10 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze medals. The U.S. team rounds out the top 3 with 8 gold, 8 silver and 4 bronze medals.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20. In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.


Sport   Kazakhstan   2022 Beijing Olympic Games  
