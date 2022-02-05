Go to the main site
    Kazakh speed skater fails to qualify for Men’s 1000m Quarterfinal in Beijing

    5 February 2022, 18:26

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Adil Galiakhmetov was unable to qualify for the Men's 1000m Quarterfinal at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Galiakhmetov clocked the distance in 1:24.85 finishing third in his Heat. It wasn’t enough to qualify for the Men’s 1000m Quarterfinal.

    Kazakhstani short track speed skaters Abzal Azhgaliyev, Yana Khan, Olga Tikhonova and Denis Nikisha are expected to take part in the Mixed Team Relay event later today.

    The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.

    34 athletes are to represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
