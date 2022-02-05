Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh speed skater fails to qualify for Men’s 1000m Quarterfinal in Beijing

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 February 2022, 18:26
Kazakh speed skater fails to qualify for Men’s 1000m Quarterfinal in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Adil Galiakhmetov was unable to qualify for the Men's 1000m Quarterfinal at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Galiakhmetov clocked the distance in 1:24.85 finishing third in his Heat. It wasn’t enough to qualify for the Men’s 1000m Quarterfinal.

Kazakhstani short track speed skaters Abzal Azhgaliyev, Yana Khan, Olga Tikhonova and Denis Nikisha are expected to take part in the Mixed Team Relay event later today.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.

34 athletes are to represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Sport   Kazakhstan   2022 Beijing Olympic Games  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships