Kazakh speaker stresses Iran-Kazakhstan parliaments’ role in boosting ties

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin in a message underlined the role of parliaments in developing relations between Iran and Kazakhstan.

In his message, Nurlan Nigmatulin congratulated his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on his election, IRNA reports.

He assured that the Iranian and Kazakh parliaments which always make efforts in favor of people will play a major role in this regard.

Nigmatulin wished success for Qalibaf and progress for Iranians.

The newly-elected Iranian MPs elected Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as the Parliament speaker for the first year of the new Parliament.

Qalibaf secured 230 votes out of a total of 264 votes cast to become Majlis speaker.



