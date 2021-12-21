Go to the main site
    Kazakh Speaker and Vice-President of Romanian Senate have talks

    21 December 2021, 13:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin met with Alina-Ștefania Gorghiu, the Vice-President of the Romanian Senate, the Chamber’s press service reports.

    The parties noted dynamic development of Kazakhstan-Romanian cooperation and mutual interest in strengthening of partnership in all spheres. The Speaker highlighted the key role of First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in the development of relations between the two nations. He also stressed that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues that course for expanding bilateral cooperation.

    The Speaker expressed confidence that speeding up of joint efforts of Kazakhstani and Romanian parliamentarians would contribute to exchange of experience in law-making and closer cooperation within interparliamentary organizations.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

