Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh Speaker and Vice-President of Romanian Senate have talks

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 December 2021, 13:33
Kazakh Speaker and Vice-President of Romanian Senate have talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin met with Alina-Ștefania Gorghiu, the Vice-President of the Romanian Senate, the Chamber’s press service reports.

The parties noted dynamic development of Kazakhstan-Romanian cooperation and mutual interest in strengthening of partnership in all spheres. The Speaker highlighted the key role of First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in the development of relations between the two nations. He also stressed that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues that course for expanding bilateral cooperation.

The Speaker expressed confidence that speeding up of joint efforts of Kazakhstani and Romanian parliamentarians would contribute to exchange of experience in law-making and closer cooperation within interparliamentary organizations.

photo


Foreign policy    Parliament   Majilis   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023