Kazakh, South Korean Presidents meet with leadership of Korean businesses

SEOUL. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have held a meeting of the leaders of Korean business at the Blue House in Seoul, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed special gratitude to South Korean President Moon Moon Jae-in for the event and the visit to Seoul.

Speaking of the issues of trade and economic cooperation, Tokayev pointed out that South Korea is one of the foreign trade and economic partners of the country.

He pointed to the successful work of the South Korean businesses in food, ore processing, machine-building, and other spheres, noting that the potential of Kazakh-Korea cooperation is not fully realized. In his words, in addition to the country’s 19-million market, Kazakhstan can serve as an effective springboard to enter the Eurasian Economic Union market.

«Kazakhstan is the most economically developed country in Central Asia - a market for nearly 75 million people. The modern legal, tax, and financial system together with a duty-free regime in Central Asia make Kazakhstan an ideal springboard to work in the region,» he said.

The Kazakh President informed the Korean side of the launch of a new instrument – the strategic investment agreement - providing for individual support measures, stable legislation, and special terms for strategic investors, He added that it provides a framework for implementing the Fresh Wind economic cooperation concept.

«Our country is at the stage of digital and technological economic transformation. We are willing to work in all areas of investment and technological cooperation, for which funds, developed infrastructure, and political will of the leadership and good relations between the States are in place,» said the Kazakh President.

In his speech, Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed full support of the South Korean Government in implementing the joint investment projects with Kazakhstan.

The heads of South Korea’s Hyunday Motor Company, Samsung Electronics, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Lotte Confectionery, POSCO International, Celltrion, Dongil Construction, KOTRA. The Kazakh side was represented by Deputy Prime Minister Roman Skylar, Chairman of the Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund, Chairman of the Board of Kaspi.kz, and the funder of Mineral Product.