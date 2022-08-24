Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh-Slovak trade rose by 21% last year

    24 August 2022 19:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM– Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, received the copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Slovak Republic Róbert Kirnág today and wished him success in his work, Kzinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

    During the conversation, the diplomats noted that over almost 30 years of relations, cooperation between Kazakhstan and Slovakia has come a long way, characterized by close political dialogue and mutual understanding.

    The interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects for the development of cooperation with particular emphasis in expanding mutually beneficial trade and investment interactions, as well as enhancing cultural and humanitarian partnership.

    Despite the pandemic, in 2021 the volume of trade between the two countries increased by 21% and amounted to 84 million US dollars (versus 69.4 million US dollars in 2020).

    The parties agreed on close interaction in order to fully realize the potential of bilateral relations. The Slovak diplomat thanked for the warm welcome and noted he is ready to make every effort to develop bilateral cooperation between the two countries.


    Photo: gov.kz

    #World News #Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan, Libya discuss cooperation development
    Deputy Kazakh FM Adil Tursunov meets with newly appointed Algerian Ambassador Kamel Feniche
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan