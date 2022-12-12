Kazakh skier hauls bronze at FIS European Cup in Finland

12 December 2022, 17:44

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Ayana Zholdas of Kazakhstan clinched bronze in the Women’s Aerials at the FIS European Cup in Ruka, Finland, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

For her performance Zholdas earned 78.12 points.

Canadian Flavie Aumond scooped gold with a result of 86.62 points. Emma Weiss of Germany settled for silver (81.49 points).

Two more Kazakhstanis Marzhan Akzhigit and Zhanbota Aldabergenova landed in the top 10 of the event placed 6th and 7th, respectively.

Ardana Makhanova and Moldir Akzhigitova were ranked 14th and 16th earning 54.86 and 53.71 points for their aerials routine.

Photo: olympic.kz