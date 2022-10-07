7 October 2022, 08:19

Kazakh Skatov wins against Spaniard Carlos Taberner at ATP Challenger Tour in Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov won against Spanish tennis star Carlos Taberner (world No128) in the second-round match of ATP Challenger Tour men’s singles held in Parma, Italy, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

In the match, which lasted for 3 hours and 13 minutes, Skatov won with the score 6:7, 6:2, 6:2.

During the match, Skatov hit no ace, made no double fault and won eight points and six games in a row.













Photo: instagram.com/skatov_timofey