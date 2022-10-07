Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Kazakh Skatov wins against Spaniard Carlos Taberner at ATP Challenger Tour in Italy
7 October 2022, 08:19

Kazakh Skatov wins against Spaniard Carlos Taberner at ATP Challenger Tour in Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov won against Spanish tennis star Carlos Taberner (world No128) in the second-round match of ATP Challenger Tour men’s singles held in Parma, Italy, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

In the match, which lasted for 3 hours and 13 minutes, Skatov won with the score 6:7, 6:2, 6:2.

During the match, Skatov hit no ace, made no double fault and won eight points and six games in a row.

Photo: instagram.com/skatov_timofey



Related news
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Read also
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks

News

Archive