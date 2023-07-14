Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Entertainment

    Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk

    14 July 2023, 09:29

    VITEBSK. KAZINFORM – The young Kazakh performer Sherkhan Arystan has won the grand prix of the 21st international children's music contest Vitebsk, BelTA has learned.

    The singer received the award from Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko during the opening ceremony of the 32nd international art festival Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk.

    The contest judges gave top marks to the 12-year-old Sherkhan Arystan on both days – 70 points on each day. He scored a total of 140 points and landed ahead of all the competitors. On the first day he performed the composition Ama, Credi e Vai (love, believe, and go) written by Andrea Bocelli, David Foster, and Amy Foster. The young performer demonstrated excellent singing skills and impressed the audience and the judges. He admitted he dreams of becoming a pop singer so that every person in Kazakhstan would know his name.

    Sofia Rustamova of Belarus scored only four points below Sherkhan Arystan. On the first day she got 66 points while on the second day she performed a song in Belarusian and scored the top mark of 70 points.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Entertainment Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry names head of vocational education department
    Railway transportation in Kazakhstan data records decrease
    Four Kazakhstani tennis players continue to fight for President’s Cup in Astana
    Kazakh Culture Ministry announces new appointment
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023
    5 2,000 people evacuated from 3 hotels at Vieste