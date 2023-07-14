Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk

VITEBSK. KAZINFORM – The young Kazakh performer Sherkhan Arystan has won the grand prix of the 21st international children's music contest Vitebsk, BelTA has learned.

The singer received the award from Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko during the opening ceremony of the 32nd international art festival Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk.

The contest judges gave top marks to the 12-year-old Sherkhan Arystan on both days – 70 points on each day. He scored a total of 140 points and landed ahead of all the competitors. On the first day he performed the composition Ama, Credi e Vai (love, believe, and go) written by Andrea Bocelli, David Foster, and Amy Foster. The young performer demonstrated excellent singing skills and impressed the audience and the judges. He admitted he dreams of becoming a pop singer so that every person in Kazakhstan would know his name.

Sofia Rustamova of Belarus scored only four points below Sherkhan Arystan. On the first day she got 66 points while on the second day she performed a song in Belarusian and scored the top mark of 70 points.