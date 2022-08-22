Qazaq TV
Kazakh singer Dilnaz Akhmadieva shares images from daring photo shoot on Instagram
22 August 2022 16:40

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 41-year-old Kazakhstani singer Dilnaz Akhmadieva once more amazed her fans with her new image, Kazinform reports.

Dilnaz Akhmadieva shared images from a daring photo shoot on Instagram. The shot turned out very striking and in yellow and orange tones. The singer poses clothed in a short skirt with striped prints and wearing shoes with towering heels.

The singer wished her followers a good day in her Instagram post.


Photo: instagram.com/dilnaz_akhmadiyeva
