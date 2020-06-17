Go to the main site
    Kazakh singer Daneliya Tuleshova releases new song

    17 June 2020, 10:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova has released a new song called FIRE. She revealed the art work for the song on her Instagram account, Kazinform reports.


    It bears to remind that Daneliya represented Kazakhstan at the Junior Eurovision 2018 in Minsk and was placed 6th at the singing competition.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Daneliya auditioned for the America’s Got Talent reality show and stunned the judges with her performance of Tears of Gold by Canadian singer Faouzia.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

