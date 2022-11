Kazakh Shymbergenov grabs gold at Asian Boxing Champs 2022

AMMAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Aslanbek Shymbergenov knocked down Jordan’s Ziad Ashish to win the gold medal in the 71 kg final bout by unanimous decision at the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships held in Jordan, Sports.kz reads.