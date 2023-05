Kazakh Shymbergenov eases into World Boxing Championships finals

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakh Aslanbek Shymbergenov advanced to the finals of the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

In 71 kg semifinals he defeated India’s Nishat Dev to vie for top honors.

Shymbergenov is the reigning Asian champion.