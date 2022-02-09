Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh short track athlete Adil Galiakhmetov qualifies for Olympic semifinal

    9 February 2022, 19:54

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Adil Galiakhmetov qualified for the Men's 1500m Short Track Speed Skating Semifinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Adil came second with a time of 2:11.83 in the Quarterfinal 4 of the Men’s 1500m Short Track Speed Skating event, thus qualifying for the Semifinals.

    Another Kazakhstani Denis Nikisha was disqualified after falling in the men’s 1500m quarterfinal event.

    The Men’s 1500m Short Track Speed Skating Semifinals are set to take place later today.

    The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.

    34 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
    Kazakhstan claims gold at Asian Road Cycling Championships
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    4 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    5 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties