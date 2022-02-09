Kazakh short track athlete Adil Galiakhmetov qualifies for Olympic semifinal

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Adil Galiakhmetov qualified for the Men's 1500m Short Track Speed Skating Semifinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Adil came second with a time of 2:11.83 in the Quarterfinal 4 of the Men’s 1500m Short Track Speed Skating event, thus qualifying for the Semifinals.

Another Kazakhstani Denis Nikisha was disqualified after falling in the men’s 1500m quarterfinal event.

The Men’s 1500m Short Track Speed Skating Semifinals are set to take place later today.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.

34 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics