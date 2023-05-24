Go to the main site
    Kazakh shooter scoops gold at World Cup in Almaty

    24 May 2023, 09:21

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Assem Orynbay captured skeet shooting gold at the ISSF World Cup Almaty, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Shooting Federation.

    Ganemat Sekhon and Darshna Rathore of India won silver and bronze, respectively.

    The qualification World Cup in Almaty kicked off at the Alexander Assanov Shooting Club on May 20.

    The event brought together over 350 best shooters from 42 countries of the world. By earning points at the World Cup in Almaty, participants get their berths at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

