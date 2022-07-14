Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh-Serbian tandem reaches Nordea Open semis

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 July 2022, 16:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov paired with Serbian Nikola Cacic has reached the semifinals of the ATP’s Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the quarterfinal match Nedovyesov and Cacic stunned Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler and Russian Pavel Kotov 4-6, 6-2, 10-3.

The Kazakh-Serbian tandem will face the winners of Pablo Carreno Busta and Joao Sousa vs Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini showdown in the semifinals.

It should be mentioned that Nedovyesov and Cacic edged out 3rd-seeded Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and Argentinian Maximo Gonzalez at the start of the tournament.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
